KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Grand Oaks High’s Margan Allen

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Grand Oaks High School’s Margan Allen.

She’s a sophomore and already one of the leading scorers on the Conroe ISD school’s basketball team. She’s also one of the top players in the area both on and off the court.

Her coach complimented her work ethic, her willingness to be coached, and said she’s a team player who comes in and does what’s necessary for the team at all times.

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Margan!