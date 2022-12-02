KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall’s Jordan Davis

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Fort Bend Marshall High School senior quarterback Jordan Davis.

Davis helped lead the Buffaloes to the 5A Division II state quarterfinal round. He passed for 325 yards and rushed for 115 yards in the past week in their win over Lake Creek.

“He’s definitely stepped up and always believed in the team,” said James Williams, Fort Bend Marshall’s head coach. “We’re very proud of him, of his growth, and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next for him.”

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Jordan!