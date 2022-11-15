Sources: Texans work out Will Redmond, Jace Whittaker

The Houston Texans logo can be seen in the sun at midfield at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out defensive backs Will Redmond and Jace Whittaker on Monday, according to league sources.

Redmond is a safety and a former San Francisco 49ers third-round draft pick from Mississippi State. He has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

Redmond, 28, (6-foot, 186 pounds) has 65 career tackles and two pass deflections in 34 career games and five starts.

Whittaker, 27, (5-11, 195 pounds) is a former Arizona Cardinals cornerback who went undrafted out of Arizona. He has seven career tackles. He was released by the Cardinals from their practice squad on Nov. 9. He has played in nine career games with one start this season in three games played for the Cardinals in 2022 with one pass defense.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com