KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Second Baptist’s Kyle Kollmorgen

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Second Baptist High School’s senior linebacker Kyle Kollmorgen!

Kyle was an all-state pick last year as a junior and has dominated ever since.

“He loves to play the game,” said Tony Levine, Second Baptist head football coach. “He loves to compete but he loves the sport of football. He’s tough, he’s physical, and instinctive. He’s one of the best in the city of Houston this year.”

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Kyle!