KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Memorial HS tennis duo Chase Scholtz, Sofia Mazzucato

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is featuring not one, but TWO athletes: Memorial High School tennis duo Chase Scholtz and Sofia Mazzucato.

The pair are unbeaten in both singles and doubles this season and are ranked No. 1.

“They’re overall really good kids, both academically and on the court,” Budd Booth, Memorial High School Tennis Head Coach told KPRC 2. “You have two people that have leadership on the team, and it’s a big deal.”

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Chase and Sofia!