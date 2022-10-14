KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Wildcats linebacker Khai McGhee

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Khai McGhee, a linebacker at Angleton High School.

When he’s not making a play on the football field, he still finds away to make an impact each and every day, his coach says.

“He’s a wrecking ball,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said. “He’s relentless, he’s really quick and he doesn’t always make every tackle but a lot of the time you’re going to see him wrecking plays just because of the way he plays the game.”

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Khai!