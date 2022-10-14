KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Wildcats linebacker Khai McGhee

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Khai McGhee, a linebacker at Angleton High School.
When he’s not making a play on the football field, he still finds away to make an impact each and every day, his coach says.
“He’s a wrecking ball,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said. “He’s relentless, he’s really quick and he doesn’t always make every tackle but a lot of the time you’re going to see him wrecking plays just because of the way he plays the game.”
Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Khai!