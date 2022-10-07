KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Madison HS running back Chase DeVaughn

HOUSTON – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Chase DeVaughn, a running back at Madison High School.
Football Coach Jason saw potential in DeVaughn from day one.
“Hard-working kid,” Davis said. “No days off. That’s what it means for Chase DeVaughn...Every day since I’ve been here, I haven’t ever had to tell this guy one time to put that extra work in.”
“I’m going to get it done one way or another,” DeVaughn said. “That’s how I play. If I can’t go around you, I’m going to go through you.”
Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Chase!