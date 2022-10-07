KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Madison HS running back Chase DeVaughn

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Chase DeVaughn, a running back at Madison High School.

Football Coach Jason saw potential in DeVaughn from day one.

“Hard-working kid,” Davis said. “No days off. That’s what it means for Chase DeVaughn...Every day since I’ve been here, I haven’t ever had to tell this guy one time to put that extra work in.”

“I’m going to get it done one way or another,” DeVaughn said. “That’s how I play. If I can’t go around you, I’m going to go through you.”

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Chase!