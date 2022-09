CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 19: Mataeo Durant #21 of the Duke Blue Devils warms up before the start of a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

The Texans worked out former Pittsburgh Steelers and Duke running back Mataeo Durant, per a league source.

Durant rushed for 1,241 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior last season.

He gained 817 yards and was named the Blue Devils’ Most Valuable Player as a junior.

He went undrafted and signed with the Steelers. He was released in August.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com