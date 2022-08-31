Houston Texans to sign veteran running back Marlon Mack to practice squad, according to source

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 13: Marlon Mack #2 of the Houston Texans warms up before playing the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran running back Marlon Mack to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Mack was released Tuesday.

Mack was outperformed by impressive fourth-round rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who’s expected to be the Texans’ primary running back.

A former 1,000-yard rusher with the Indianapolis Colts who tried to resurrect his career with the Texans, Mack showed occasional flashes of his old explosive form during the preseason. He also displayed some hesitation at times.

He was limited to 32 carries, and 127 yards over the past two years due to a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the first game of the 2020 season,

After rushing for a combined 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns across 2018 and 2019, Mack made a full recovery by last year. By then, though, he was behind Jonathan Taylor, a gifted All-Pro runner who rushed for an NFL-high 1,811 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Mack requested a trade, but nothing materialized. As a free agent, he signed a one-year, $2 million contract that included a $250,000 signing bonus to join the Texans.

The Texans are re-signing veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to their practice squad, per a league source.

Driskel had two clutch touchdown passes during the preseason and the team likes his athleticism. He’s a former Denver Broncos starter who was with the team last year and briefly was moved to tight end and broke his collarbone on special teams against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Source: Texans expected to re-sign Jalen Camp, Johnny Johnson III to practice squad

The Texans are expected to sign wide receivers Jalen Camp and Johnny Johnson III to the practice squad, per league sources.

Camp caught a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints and honored rookie wide receiver John Metchie III with a celebration reminiscent of his crane kick pose he would do after touchdowns at Alabama.

Johnson caught a touchdown against the Saints, too.

He’s a former undrafted free agent from Oregon.

