Dynamo FC President of Business Operations John Walker to step down from his role by end of 2022 season

John Walker, the President of Business Operations for Houston Dynamo FC, will be stepping down from his role at the end of the 2022 season after four seasons, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to the team’s news release, Walker added significant improvements at PNC Stadium during his time with the team, such as new video boards, premium seating areas, and safe standing for the Hustle Town Supporters section.

Walker said in a statement that he is proud of what was accomplished within the team.

“I appreciate ownership’s support in this decision and am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Club during such a transformational period,” he said. “We have built a solid foundation both on and off the pitch, and the Club is well-positioned for success this season and in the coming years.”

The team has begun a search for Walker’s successor.

Dynamo FC owner Ted Segal said he respects Walker’s decision to step aside.

Ad

“Our Club will continue to build on the momentum John helped to create and are excited about the future,” he said.