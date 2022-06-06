Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez named American League Player of the Week

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros stands at second base and celebrates after he hit a bases loaded three-run RBI double against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 01, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – On the same day where the Astros announced his six-year contract extension, Yordan Alvarez was named American League Player of the Week.

The honor is for games played the week of May 30-June 5. This is Alvarez’s first time winning this award in his career.

Over that stretch of games, Alvarez batted .565 with four home runs and eight RBI. He also led the major leagues in slugging percentage (1.217) and OPS (1.847) over that time. For the season, Alvarez is currently hitting .295 with 16 home runs, which ranks second in the AL, and 34 RBI, with a 1.015 OPS, which ranks third in the league.

Alvarez becomes the second Astros player to earn the Player of the Week honors this season, joining Alex Bregman, who was honored after the season’s opening week from April 7-10.