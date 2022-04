Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) smiles in the dugout after a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros has been named the American League Player of the Week to start the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Bregman is coming off a 4-game series where he batted .429 with two home runs, six RBI, four runs, and a 1.286 OPS as the Astros won three of the four games.

This marks Bregman’s second career AL Player of the Week honor, with the previous recognition coming in July of 2018.