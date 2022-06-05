2017 Houston Astros World Series banner missing from Minute Maid Park plaza

Picture taken on June 5, 2022 of the Plaza at Minute Maid Park with the 2017 World Series banner missing

HOUSTON – It appears the 2017 Houston Astros World Series commemorative banner is missing from the plaza right outside Minute Maid Park.

The plaza is located on the Crawford Street side of Minute Maid Park, with banners commemorating division, division series, league championships, and in the case of 2017, the Astros’ World Series title.

That 2017 World Series title has come under scrutiny from the baseball world after a Major League Baseball investigation that found the Astros used technology to steal signs. The controversy has led to the Astros often times getting treated less than politely on the road and sometimes, with fans getting into confrontations.

There is no confirmation yet as to what happened or when/if a replacement will be placed back on the pole.

This is a developing story - KPRC 2 has reached out to the Houston Astros for any information regarding the missing banner.

