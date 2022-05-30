Former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney dies at 25 years old, reports say

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Gladney has been released by the team, just a couple of hours after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Former TCU star cornerback Jeff Gladney, a 2020 NFL Draft first-round pick who had recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals, has died in a car crash at 25 years old, as confirmed by his agent, Brian Overstreet, to multiple outlets, including the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Multiple NFL players, including Gladney’s former TCU teammates Jalen Reagor and L.J. Collier, had tweeted about Gladney’s death prior to the Star-Telegram’s report.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Drafted with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Vikings and a starter in 15 games as a rookie, Gladney was cut by Minnesota in 2021 after being indicted on a charge of felony assault, a charge of which he was found not guilty in 2022. Soon after his acquittal, the cornerback signed with the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for the upcoming season.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said in the Star-Telegram article.

Jeremiah Donati, the Athletic Director at TCU, released the following statement on his social platforms: “Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to go Jeff’s family, friends and TCU teammates.”

The Arizona Cardinals released the following statement Monday on their social platforms: “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The NFL released this statement regarding Gladney on their social platforms on Monday: “The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”