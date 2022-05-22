🔒FULL INTERVIEW: 1-on-1 with University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian stopped by Houston for the Touchdown Club luncheon. KPRC 2's Randy McIlvoy chatted with Sark 1-on-1 about recruiting and expectations for his program.

HOUSTON – A new college football season will officially kick off across the country soon enough and the excitement is already building for the Texas Longhorns and Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

Last season, which was his first on the 40 acres, saw the Longhorns go 5-7 under Sarkisian, but during the course of the season, there were several heartbreaking losses in which Texas blew several fourth-quarter leads.

Last week, Sarkisian was in Houston for the Houston Touchdown Club Texas Longhorns Day and KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy went 1-on-1 with the Longhorns head coach talking about season two, his roster improvements, plus his thoughts on the transfer portal and all the talk surrounding the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness policy for its student-athletes.

