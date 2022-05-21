Ruidiaz, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo

HOUSTON – Raul Ruidiaz scored in the 28th minute and Stefan Frei made it stand up to lead the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

Alex Roldan had an assist on Ruidiaz’s game-winner for the Sounders (4-5-1). Roldan's assist came at the end of a 22-pass attack.

Both teams finished the match a man down. Houston lost Adalberto Carrasquilla in the 54th minute after a second yellow card. Roldan exited in the 82nd minute after drawing a second yellow.

The Dynamo (4-5-3) outshot Seattle 11-8, but the Sounders had a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Frei saved both of the shots he faced. Steve Clark saved two of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.