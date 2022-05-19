EPISODE 2: "On My Whistle" - Leadership is key to success

The most important ingredient in a healthy football program is leadership.

It can’t come from the coach, but the players. Who are the alphas in the locker room? The voices?

Meet Concordia Lutheran’s three leaders inside the ‘Sader program. Quarterback Lou Lamar moved from his safety position to take over as the team’s signal-caller last year when called upon. When he speaks, his team listens.

Gianluca Decillo sets the tone in the weight room, while anchoring both sides of the line. He leads by example and flexes his muscles against opponents.

Drew Windler has been around the program for years. He’s a Concordia Lutheran-lifer and rallies the troops on the field and in the classroom.

In our three-part VYPE Original, we go inside the Concordia Lutheran program for Spring Football, capturing the new Crusader culture and its high school hopefuls.

The final episode of “On My Whistle” will air Tuesday, May 24th.

Ad

Stay tuned.

CLICK HERE FOR EPISODE 1

EPISODE 2