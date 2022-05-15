STATE TRACK: Strake Jesuit’s Posey Breaks Class 6A record in High Jump

After what Jace Posey considered a “disappointing” performance in 2021, finishing fourth in the Class 6A high jump competition at State, the Strake Jesuit junior was determined for a better showing in 2022.

Not only did her improve on his showing from a year ago but he etched his name into the record books. Posey cleared 7-feet-4.25-inches to claim the gold and the Class 6A record.

Posey broke an 18-year record once held by Cinco Ranch’s Scott Sellers by 0.25 inches. “I really wanted to place, I wanted to get first,” Posey said. “I felt a little more confident after I cleared 6-foot-8. It boosted my confidence. The goal was to get seven. I got higher than seven, that was pretty cool.

“I just wanted to make everybody proud. I loved the energy from the people. The clapping and cheering made me feel good.”