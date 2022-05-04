2,000 wins! Dusty Baker hits historic milestone as Astros beat Mariners

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. waves during batting practice before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Houston. Baker is one win away from 2,000 career wins. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – It was a historic night Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, as Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker became the 12th ever to win 2,000 games as a Major League Baseball manager.

The Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 for the historic win.

Baker not only becomes the 12th to ever accomplish 2,000 wins as an MLB manager, but is the first Black manager to ever do so.

The three-time Manager of the Year saw his team take the lead in the fourth inning when Yordan Alvarez homered to break a scoreless tie. In the sixth, Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel scored on a Jeremy Peña single to stretch the Astros’ lead to 3-0. And then Jose Altuve provided more insurance in the seventh inning with a solo homer.

The Astros pitching was sharp, with starter Cristian Javier pitching 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out four and walking two.

The win makes it back-to-back Astros’ victories to start their seven-game homestand. Justin Verlander gets the start in an afternoon game on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.