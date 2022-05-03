Houston Texans trade Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Chiefs, sign defensive lineman Rasheem Green

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Lonnie Johnson Jr. #32 of the Houston Texans recovers and returns a blocked kick for a touchdown in the first quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – It was a busy day for the Houston Texans as they made a trade and signed a new player, among other moves.

For the trade, the Texans shipped cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional 7th-round pick in 2024. Johnson tweeted on Monday that he had requested the trade. Drafted by the Texans in the 2nd round of the 2019 Draft, Johnson made three interceptions last year in 14 games, seven of them starts.

The Texans did bolster their defense via free agency with the announced signing of defensive lineman Rasheed Green. Last season, Green started 16 games for the Seahawks, setting a career-high with 6.5 sacks.

The Texans also announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Tytus Howard. Howard was the team’s first-round pick in 2019 and has played predominantly at the right tackle spot on the line. He has started all 37 games that he has played in his career so far.

Houston also announced they have waived running back Scottie Phillips. Phillips totaled 13 yards on six carries last year, with one touchdown.