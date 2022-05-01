Astros’ star Jose Altuve continues Sugar Land rehab, goes 1-3 on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY – In Jose Altuve’s second game rehabbing with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Houston Astros’ star got a double and a walk.

Altuve went 1-3 at the plate, with a walk and a run scored, a day after going 2-4. His batting average after the two games so far is .429 as he tries to work his way back into the Houston Astros’ lineup.

The Space Cowboys lost Saturday’s game at Oklahoma City 7-1. The series between the two teams continues Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled at 2:05 p.m.

Altuve has been on the 10-day injured list since April 19 with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running down the baseline in the eighth inning of the Astros’ home opener on April 18.

So far in this young season, in nine games with the Astros, Altuve is hitting .167 with a home run, three RBI, and two stolen bases. Throughout his career, he has been a seven-time All-Star, the 2017 league MVP, a three-time batting champ, a four-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover, and was also the 2019 ALCS MVP.