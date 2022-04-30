Houston Astros’ star Jose Altuve gets 2 hits in first rehab game with Space Cowboys

OKLAHOMA CITY – In his first action on the field since landing on the injured list, Houston Astros star Jose Altuve had two hits for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday night.

Altuve was batting second in the lineup behind Pedro León and had singles in his first two at-bats, both singles. The star second baseman finished 2-for-4 for the night during the Space Cowboys’ 3-2 loss to Oklahoma City.

Altuve had been on the 10-day injured list since April 19 with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running down the baseline in the eighth inning of the Astros’ home opener on April 18.

So far in this young season, in nine games with the Astros, Altuve is hitting .167 with a home run, three RBI, and two stolen bases. Throughout his career, he has been a seven-time All-Star, the 2017 league MVP, a three-time batting champ, a four-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover, and was also the 2019 ALCS MVP.

The Space Cowboys continue their series with Oklahoma City on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.