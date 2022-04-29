Houston Astros’ star Jose Altuve begins his rehab stint with Sugar Land Space Cowboys tonight

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez, left, squats down as he greets Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, after Altuve was forced at second during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jose Altuve, trying to work his way back to the Houston Astros’ lineup, is in the Friday lineup for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys as his rehab stint begins.

Altuve had been on the 10-day injured list since April 19 with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running down the baseline in the eighth inning of the Astros’ home opener on April 18.

The Space Cowboys are currently on the road - their game tonight is in Oklahoma City with game time at 7:05 p.m. Altuve is slated to bat second in the lineup behind Pedro León.

So far in this young season, in nine games with the Astros, Altuve is hitting .167 with a home run, three RBI, and two stolen bases. Throughout his career, he has been a seven-time All-Star, the 2017 league MVP, a three-time batting champ, a four-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover, and was also the 2019 ALCS MVP.