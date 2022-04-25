Houston Texans swap draft picks with the New England Patriots, KPRC 2 confirms

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – With the NFL Draft fast approaching, the Houston Texans have made a trade with the New England Patriots swapping draft picks, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy has confirmed.

Confirmed #ESPN report the #Texans and #Patriots have worked a trade. HOU sends one of its 6th rd picks and its 7th to NE for their 5th rd pick. @kprc2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) April 25, 2022

The specifics here, per source:



The Texans receive pick 170.



The Patriots receive picks 183 and 245. https://t.co/6coQGHeSfT — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 25, 2022

The deal would give the Texans the Patriots’ fifth-round pick in exchange for their sixth- and seventh-round picks.

The Texans now currently own 10 picks total in the draft, including five picks in the top 80 overall and two picks in the first round at third and 13th overall. The NFL Draft begins this Thursday evening and finishes on Saturday.

RELATED: Houston Texans announce 2022 NFL Draft party that is free and open to all fans