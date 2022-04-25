63º

Houston Texans swap draft picks with the New England Patriots, KPRC 2 confirms

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) (Matt Patterson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – With the NFL Draft fast approaching, the Houston Texans have made a trade with the New England Patriots swapping draft picks, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy has confirmed.

The deal would give the Texans the Patriots’ fifth-round pick in exchange for their sixth- and seventh-round picks.

The Texans now currently own 10 picks total in the draft, including five picks in the top 80 overall and two picks in the first round at third and 13th overall. The NFL Draft begins this Thursday evening and finishes on Saturday.

