FREE PARTY: Houston Texans announce 2022 NFL Draft party that is open to all fans

HOUSTON – As the Houston Texans prepare for what could be one of their more highly impactful NFL Drafts in recent memory, they have set the stage for the excitement that comes with that.

On Tuesday, the team announced their plans for their 2022 NFL Draft party that is open to all fans, free of charge.

The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday their NFL Draft Party will be held at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

“We’re so excited to bring the Draft Party back in a new way this year,” Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said in the press release. “Miller Outdoor Theatre is an iconic venue that will serve as the destination for Texans fans of all ages on the first night of the draft as we welcome new Texans to Houston together.”

The Texans finished this past season with a 4-13 record, earning them the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Texans currently own 11 picks total in the draft, including five picks in the top 80 overall and two picks in the first round at third and 13th overall.

This year, instead of being at the traditional location of NRG Stadium, the Texans are having their party at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Thursday, April 28. Not only is admission free, but free parking is also available in the parking lots at and around Hermann Park. The Texans are also encouraging fans to utilize ridesharing services or to take the METRORail.

The NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. on April 28, with festivities on site beginning at 3 p.m. that day.

All fans have access to seating on the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. There is also limited seating available for season ticket holders, Club and Texans LUXE members, and corporate partners on a first-come, first-serve basis. Upgraded seating is available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting the Houston Texans Foundation.

According to the team’s media release, highlights of this year’s Houston Texans Draft Party include: