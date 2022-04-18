🔒 Here’s a chance to win a Houston Astros ‘Space City’ jersey and ‘Space City’ souvenirs

HOUSTON – This contest is now closed. Be on the lookout for more current and future giveaways available exclusively to KPRC 2 Insiders on your Insider profile page.

Insiders, enter at the bottom of this article for your chance to win a new Houston Astros “Space City” jersey and “Space City” souvenirs.

The Houston Astros recently released their new “Space City”-themed uniform in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s Nike City Connect initiative.

Now, you can have your own “Space City” game jersey and baseball hat with this new design, as well as an accompanying souvenir koozie and astronaut ice cream!

Houston Astros' Space City swag available in the latest KPRC 2 Insider contest/giveaway (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Astros will debut their new alternative threads for their game on April 20, 2022 and then will wear them for each Monday home game this season. You can buy tickets to upcoming Houston Astros games here.

Ad

The contest runs from April 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. to April 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. You can enter this contest once a day.

ENTER HERE

Trouble viewing the entry form? Click here.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES