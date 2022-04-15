KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Lutheran South’s Michael Burton and Chase Turley

Congratulations to Lutheran South's Michael Barton and Chase Turley. KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson makes the presentation to them as KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week!

What’s better than one KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week? Two!

This week Lutheran South’s Michael Burton and Chase Turley share the honor after winning a TAPPS 5A state championship in tennis doubles.

“We’ve been friends for a while, we talk all the time-- we always work together well,” state champion Michael Burton said.

“We practice everyday together, so I had a lot of confidence. We strive for the best and we delivered,” state champion Chase Turley said.

Click the video above for the full segment from KPRC 2′s Chancellor Johnson.