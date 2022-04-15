78º

LIVE

Local Sports

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Lutheran South’s Michael Burton and Chase Turley

Chancellor Johnson

Tags: sports, high school sports, Athlete of the week, Lutheran South
Congratulations to Lutheran South's Michael Barton and Chase Turley. KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson makes the presentation to them as KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week!

What’s better than one KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week? Two!

This week Lutheran South’s Michael Burton and Chase Turley share the honor after winning a TAPPS 5A state championship in tennis doubles.

“We’ve been friends for a while, we talk all the time-- we always work together well,” state champion Michael Burton said.

“We practice everyday together, so I had a lot of confidence. We strive for the best and we delivered,” state champion Chase Turley said.

Click the video above for the full segment from KPRC 2′s Chancellor Johnson.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email