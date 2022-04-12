Former Baylor, Travis High School star Queen Egbo selected by Indiana 10th overall in WNBA draft

Baylor's Queen Egbo (4) fouls Michigan's Emily Kiser (33) as she drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

A local star was selected in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday.

The Indiana Fever picked Queen Egbo, a former star at both Travis High School and then at Baylor University, 10th overall.

The center was one of four Indiana picks in the top 10 overall and one of three Baylor players drafted on Monday, two of them in the first round. Fellow Baylor product NaLyssa Smith was picked second overall by Indiana.

In her senior season, Egbo averaged 11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

Before her career at Baylor, Egbo was a star at Fort Bend Travis High School. She was named a McDonald’s All-American after averaging 17.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, five blocks, and 3.9 steals.

The Fever are trying to improve after a 6-26 season. Their 2022 season begins on May 6 against the Washington Mystics.