🔒INSTANT REACTION: What to expect now that the MLB lockout is ending, including thoughts on Carlos Correa

HOUSTON – Baseball is back! But what should we expect now that Major League Baseball owners and players have agreed on a deal?

Discussion topics range from new rules, the number of teams now making the playoffs, and also, what does this all mean for Carlos Correa and a possible return to the Houston Astros?

KPRC 2′s sports duo Randy McIlvoy and Ari Alexander discuss in the video above, exclusive to KPRC 2 Insiders.

