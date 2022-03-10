67º

🔒INSTANT REACTION: What to expect now that the MLB lockout is ending, including thoughts on Carlos Correa

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Baseball is back! KPRC 2's sports team of Randy McIlvoy and Ari Alexander give a glimpse for what it all means, which includes Carlos Correa's free agency

HOUSTON – Baseball is back! But what should we expect now that Major League Baseball owners and players have agreed on a deal?

Discussion topics range from new rules, the number of teams now making the playoffs, and also, what does this all mean for Carlos Correa and a possible return to the Houston Astros?

KPRC 2′s sports duo Randy McIlvoy and Ari Alexander discuss in the video above, exclusive to KPRC 2 Insiders.

RELATED: BASEBALL IS BACK - MLB owners and players agree to a deal to end 99-day lockout

