Houston’s Kelvin Sampson named AAC Coach of the Year

Josh Carlton, Fabian White on All-AAC First Team

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates cutting the net after Houston became American Athletic Conference regular season champions after an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) (JUSTIN REX, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The American Athletic Conference has named University of Houston men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson as its Coach of the Year.

Sampson helped lead UH to a 26-5 record and a regular-season conference championship despite losing several key players to injuries, including Marcus Sasser, who was leading the team in scoring at the time it was announced in December that he was done for the year. Sampson has previously been named the conference’s Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019, making him the first three-time winner of the award in AAC history.

The honor was one of many garnered by the Cougars on Wednesday.

Josh Carlton and former Atascocita High School star Fabian White were both named to the All-AAC First Team. Meanwhile, Kyler Edwards was named to the conference’s Second Team, and Jamal Shead was selected to the AAC’s Third Team.

Houston’s postseason gets underway on Friday with their first game of the AAC Tournament against the winner of Cincinnati and East Carolina.

