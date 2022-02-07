Who are the players and coaches with Houston or Texas ties in this year’s Super Bowl? Here’s a comprehensive look

The Houston Texans may not have made the Super Bowl this year, but that didn’t stop plenty of players with Houston and Texan ties from participating in this year’s Super Bowl, whether it be as players or coaches.
We created this list if you’re looking for Houstonians or Texans to root for as you watch the big game!
PLAYERS
LOS ANGELES RAMS
ACTIVE ROSTER
Obo Okoronkwo – Alief Taylor HS
Bobby Brown III -Texas A&M
Von Miller – Texas A&M
Buddy Howell – Houston Texans 2018-2020
Travin Howard – TCU
Joe Noteboom – TCU
PRACTICE SQUAD
Anthony Hines III – Texas A&M
Justin Lawler – SMU
CINCINNATI BENGALS
ACTIVE ROSTER
Trey Hopkins – North Shore High School, University of Texas
Michael Thomas – Nimitz High School
Trayveon Williams – C.E. King High School, Texas A&M
Vernon Hargreaves III – Houston Texans 2019-2021
Clark Harris – Houston Texans 2008
D.J. Reader – Houston Texans 2016-2019
Clay Johnston – Baylor
INJURED RESERVE
Joseph Ossai – Oak Ridge High School, University of Texas
Brandon Wilson – University of Houston
PRACTICE SQUAD
Damion Square – Yates High School
Xavier Su’a-Filo – Houston Texans 2014-2017
Keaton Sutherland – Texas A&M
COACHES
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell: interviewed by Houston Texans for head coach job opening, expected to be named Minnesota Vikings head coach after Super Bowl
Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry: coached defensive ends at Stephen F. Austin 2012-13
Tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips: played at UTEP, coached Baylor quarterbacks 2006, QB coach at West Texas A&M 2004-05
Defensive line/run game coordinator Eric Henderson: defensive line coach UTSA 2016
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Head coach Zac Taylor: started coaching career as graduate assistant and tight ends coach at Texas A&M 2008-2011; father-in-law is former Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman (Sherman also was a Houston Texans assistant coach 2006-07)
Tight ends coach James Casey: played at Rice University, then with the Houston Texans 2009-12; assistant coach UH 2016-18
Running backs coach Justin Hill: played at Rice University, Baylor football coaching staff 2012-14
Secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson: Klein Forest High School, played for Houston Oilers 1991-96
Assistant offensive line coach Ben Martin: Texas A&M coaching staff 2010-11
Offensive line/running game coordinator Frank Pollack: Houston Texans coaching staff 2007-11
Wide receivers coach Troy Walters: Texas A&M receivers coach 2010-11
Strengh and conditioning Joey Boese: Texas A&M staff 2008-11
PLAYERS BORN IN TEXAS, NOT IN THE HOUSTON AREA
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Hakeem Adeniji
Tre Flowers
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Bobby Evans
Justin Hollins
A’Shawn Robinson
Matthew Stafford
Earnest Brown (practice squad)
PLAYED HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IN TEXAS NOT IN THE HOUSTON AREA, NOT BORN IN TEXAS
Samaje Perine (Bengals)