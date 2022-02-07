Who are the players and coaches with Houston or Texas ties in this year’s Super Bowl? Here’s a comprehensive look

The L.A. Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The Houston Texans may not have made the Super Bowl this year, but that didn’t stop plenty of players with Houston and Texan ties from participating in this year’s Super Bowl, whether it be as players or coaches.

We created this list if you’re looking for Houstonians or Texans to root for as you watch the big game!

PLAYERS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

ACTIVE ROSTER

Obo Okoronkwo – Alief Taylor HS

Bobby Brown III -Texas A&M

Von Miller – Texas A&M

Buddy Howell – Houston Texans 2018-2020

Travin Howard – TCU

Joe Noteboom – TCU

PRACTICE SQUAD

Anthony Hines III – Texas A&M

Justin Lawler – SMU

CINCINNATI BENGALS

ACTIVE ROSTER

Trey Hopkins – North Shore High School, University of Texas

Michael Thomas – Nimitz High School

Trayveon Williams – C.E. King High School, Texas A&M

Vernon Hargreaves III – Houston Texans 2019-2021

Clark Harris – Houston Texans 2008

D.J. Reader – Houston Texans 2016-2019

Clay Johnston – Baylor

INJURED RESERVE

Joseph Ossai – Oak Ridge High School, University of Texas

Brandon Wilson – University of Houston

PRACTICE SQUAD

Damion Square – Yates High School

Xavier Su’a-Filo – Houston Texans 2014-2017

Keaton Sutherland – Texas A&M

COACHES

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell: interviewed by Houston Texans for head coach job opening, expected to be named Minnesota Vikings head coach after Super Bowl

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry: coached defensive ends at Stephen F. Austin 2012-13

Tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips: played at UTEP, coached Baylor quarterbacks 2006, QB coach at West Texas A&M 2004-05

Defensive line/run game coordinator Eric Henderson: defensive line coach UTSA 2016

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Head coach Zac Taylor: started coaching career as graduate assistant and tight ends coach at Texas A&M 2008-2011; father-in-law is former Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman (Sherman also was a Houston Texans assistant coach 2006-07)

Tight ends coach James Casey: played at Rice University, then with the Houston Texans 2009-12; assistant coach UH 2016-18

Running backs coach Justin Hill: played at Rice University, Baylor football coaching staff 2012-14

Secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson: Klein Forest High School, played for Houston Oilers 1991-96

Assistant offensive line coach Ben Martin: Texas A&M coaching staff 2010-11

Offensive line/running game coordinator Frank Pollack: Houston Texans coaching staff 2007-11

Wide receivers coach Troy Walters: Texas A&M receivers coach 2010-11

Strengh and conditioning Joey Boese: Texas A&M staff 2008-11

PLAYERS BORN IN TEXAS, NOT IN THE HOUSTON AREA

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Hakeem Adeniji

Tre Flowers

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Bobby Evans

Justin Hollins

A’Shawn Robinson

Matthew Stafford

Earnest Brown (practice squad)

PLAYED HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IN TEXAS NOT IN THE HOUSTON AREA, NOT BORN IN TEXAS

Samaje Perine (Bengals)