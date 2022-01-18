Houston Dynamo FC make most expensive signing in Club history, acquire Sebastián Ferreira

Sebastian Ferreira of Paraguay's Libertad controls the ball during a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Nathalia Aguilar/Pool via AP)

HOUSTON – Houston Dynamo FC is making the most expensive signing in club history with Tuesday’s acquisition of Sebastián Ferreira.

The Dynamo acquired the forward as a designated player in a full transfer from Club Libertad Asunción in Paraguay. Ferreira, 23, spent the last two years with Libertad, winning two league-scoring titles and helping lead his club to the 2021 Apertura championship. In 79 appearances for Libertad, he has totaled 34 goals and 12 assists.

“Very excited to join the Club, grateful for the vote of confidence from the technical staff and it shows that I have grown as a player and have made an impact on the field,” Ferreira said in a Dynamo media release. “You could tell from the tone and professionalism from our first meeting, this is an ambitious club and as a player you want to be a part of that. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to represent the Club.”

“Sebastian is a high-potential attacker with an impressive scoring record in South America and LigaMX,” Dynamo GM Pat Onstad said in the same press release. “He also possesses the tenacity and selflessness that we are looking for in Houston Dynamo FC players. Our top priority this offseason was to sign a forward who can be a difference maker and it’s a huge credit to Ted Segal and the rest of the ownership group to provide us the resources to make the largest player acquisition in club history.”

Internationally, Ferreira has represented Paraguay at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels, scoring six goals in 11 overall international appearances. His first senior national team call-up for Paraguay came in 2020 for the regional World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in November 2020.