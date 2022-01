Hello all - Ari Alexander here. One of the most open and accessible Texans players, Justin Reid stopped by the studio to chat with me about his desire to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year and why it’s so important for him to give back to the community.

Reid is also a free agent after this season and we talked about whether or not he’ll be back next year and where he is in that process.

Texans fans can still vote for Reid by tweeting #WPMOY and REID to give Justin a vote.