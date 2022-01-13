70º

🔒 Instant reaction from the KPRC 2 Sports team: Houston Texans fire David Culley after 1 season

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Texans head coach David Culley watches from the sideline during the first half of his team's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – It’s not often teams fire coaches after one season, especially when the season had plenty of encouraging signs, but that’s what the Houston Texans did with David Culley when they fired him on Thursday.

Randy McIlvoy and Ari Alexander of KPRC 2′s Sports team share their thoughts on the Houston Texans firing head coach David Culley after one season in the video below.

