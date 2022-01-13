🔒 Instant reaction from the KPRC 2 Sports team: Houston Texans fire David Culley after 1 season

HOUSTON – It’s not often teams fire coaches after one season, especially when the season had plenty of encouraging signs, but that’s what the Houston Texans did with David Culley when they fired him on Thursday.
Randy McIlvoy and Ari Alexander of KPRC 2′s Sports team share their thoughts on the Houston Texans firing head coach David Culley after one season in the video below.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!