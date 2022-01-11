Get 2 Know Chancellor Johnson: Fun facts about the newest member of our KPRC 2 Sports team

HOUSTON – We always love a good homecoming, and we’re certainly getting one with Chancellor Johnson joining the KPRC 2 Sports team!

Here are some fast fun facts about the Dawson High School graduate:

While in high school, Chancellor already started his career pursuits, participating in Dawson High School’s weekly newscast and earning a local internship - all while in high school!

He graduated on to Arizona State University, where he had the opportunity to interview Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon during the Final Four. That currently is his most memorable moment of his career.

But Chancellor’s career kept blossoming. He comes to us from Green Bay, where he covered the NFL’s Packers on a regular basis.

Chancellor Johnson (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

He also had the opportunity to cover Super Bowl LI in Houston, witnessing the epic New England Patriots comeback from down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Some more fast facts about Chancellor:

Chancellor has a beary, beary, big obsession with gummy bears - he always needs something to chew on!

He’s proud of the pies that he bakes, especially the buttermilk pie. Sounds like we need to try these pies, Chancellor!

Favorite actor? Denzel Washington!

One more thing about Chancellor: if you get to meet him, you’ll find him to be one of the most down-to-earth and refreshingly awesome humans around. We’re proud to have you back in Houston, Chancellor!

Ad

You can follow his Houston social media adventures on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You can further get to know Chancellor in a video available to our Insiders where he chats with KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and also shares some of his thoughts on recent happenings in Houston sports.