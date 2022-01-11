🔒 Welcome home to Houston, Chancellor Johnson! We get 2 know the newest member of our KPRC 2 Sports team

One of the area's own is coming home! Dawson High School grad Chancellor Johnson is coming home to Houston to join the KPRC 2 Sports team. Here's an introduction to Chancellor and also some thoughts from our sports team on the coaching situations of both the Houston Texans and Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON – Sports Director Randy McIlvoy introduces to all you Insiders the newest member of the KPRC 2 Sports team, Dawson High School graduate Chancellor Johnson!

It’s a homecoming for Chancellor, as he has been busy studying and working around the country hoping for this day to come for him to come home. And now that day is here.

Before Chancellor makes his on-air debut later this week, you can get to know him a bit in the video above, as well as what Chancellor and Randy think about the recent goings-on in Houston sports surrounding the coaching statuses of David Culley and the Houston Texans, as well as Stephen Silas and the Houston Rockets.