Houston Dynamo FC hire Paulo Nagamura as team’s new head coach

HOUSTON – Houston Dynamo FC announced on Monday the hiring of Paolo Nagamura as the team’s new head coach.

Nagamura becomes the franchise’s fifth head coach in its history, taking the place of Tab Ramos, who parted ways with the team in early November after the team won six games out of 34 matches played last season.

“This is a magnificent opportunity,” Nagamura said in a team press release. “Ownership and club leadership are committed to building a team that will truly make our fans proud. I am thankful that Ted Segal, Lyle Ayes, John Walker and Pat Onstad entrusted me with this role at a turning point for the club. As a player, I watched Pat and previous Dynamo teams lift (Major League Soccer) Cups, win conference championships and I understand the responsibility that comes with this role. That is the bar, and I will work tirelessly to help the Dynamo return to the top tier of MLS.”

Nagamura, 38, becomes the second-youngest active head coach in MLS. He comes over after being the head coach for the USL’s Sporting KC II affiliated with MLS’s Sporting KC, where he was known for his ability to develop players to the MLS level.

Before that, Nagamura had a 12-year playing career in MLS where he helped win two MLS Cups and three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles.

Dynamo FC will be officially introducing Nagamura as the team’s head coach during a press conference on Tuesday. Opening Day for Houston Dynamo FC’s 2022 season will be on Feb. 27 against Real Salt Lake.