Houston Texans’ great Andre Johnson named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

One of the greatest Houston Texans ever, Andre Johnson, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Johnson is one of 15 modern-era finalists and one of two Senior nominees to be enshrined into the NFL’s ultimate pantheon of all-time greats, as chosen by the Hall’s board of voters.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said in a Texans press release. “I always tell people that you don’t play the game to become a Hall of Famer. You play the game to be a great player and help the team be successful. I don’t think it has really set in yet. It’s a tremendous honor. I’m thankful to the Hall of Fame committee for voting me as a finalist. It’s the biggest achievement you can have as a football player other than winning a Super Bowl. I’m excited about it, very humbled and very appreciative of the people who helped me throughout my career.”

From the moment the Texans drafted Johnson out of Miami with the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, he was a star. Johnson played and started in 169 games for the Texans from 2003-2014. In 10 of those seasons, he led the team in receptions and receiving yards. Johnson is the franchise’s all-time leader in almost every receiving category, including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64), and 100-yard games (51). The receiver also holds franchise individual game records such as most receptions (14), receiving yards (273), and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game. He also owns numerous franchise single-season records, including receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,598).

Overall for his career, Johnson finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will reveal the Class of 2022 Hall of Famers on Feb. 10 in the week leading leading up to this year’s Super Bowl. If selected, Johnson will be enshrined into Canton in August of 2022.

Here are this year’s finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a list that also includes former Texas Tech star Zach Thomas and former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware: