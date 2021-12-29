Rice women’s basketball postpones New Year’s Day game with North Texas due to COVID-19 issues

Rice has announced the postponing of Saturday’s women’s basketball game with North Texas due to COVID-19 related issues within the Owls program.

This would have been the Owls’ women’s basketball conference opener.

Both schools are working with Conference USA to reschedule the contest for later this season.

For the Owls, this will mark the third consecutive game affected by COVID-19 after cancellations for the Dec. 19 game against Texas A&M and then for the game originally scheduled for Wednesday against Texas College.

Rice last played a game on Dec. 16 against Sam Houston State, a game the Owls won 74-64.

So far this season, Rice has a record of 5-3.