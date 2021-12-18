63º

Sunday’s Rice men’s and women’s basketball games wiped out by COVID-19

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

COVID-19 issues within the Owls program have wiped out the Rice basketball schedule for Sunday for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The Owls made the announcement on Saturday. The women’s Sunday game against No. 23 Texas A&M has been cancelled. The men’s Sunday game against St. Thomas has been postponed, meaning as of last check, there is a chance the game could be rescheduled.

So far this season, the Rice women’s team is 5-3. Their next game is December 29 against Texas College. Meanwhile, the men’s team is 7-4 with their next game taking place Wednesday in Austin against No. 12 Texas.

