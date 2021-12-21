55º

Rice women’s basketball game for Dec. 29 canceled due to COVID-19

Second consecutive cancellation for women’s program

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Rice University has announced its Dec. 29 women’s basketball game against Texas College has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Owls program.

This comes off the heels of the cancellation of the women’s hoops game originally scheduled for Dec. 19 against No. 23 Texas A&M. Currently, the next game on the team’s schedule is January 1 against North Texas.

The women’s basketball program at Rice is not alone in dealing with COVID-19 complications. The men’s hoops team postponed both their Dec. 19 game against St. Thomas as well as their Dec. 22 game against No. 16 Texas due to COVID-19 cases within the Owls program. Currently, the next men’s game on the schedule is Jan. 1 against North Texas.

So far on the season, the Rice women have a 5-3 record while the men are 7-4.

