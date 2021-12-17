78º

Texas Southern University cancelling men’s hoops game Saturday due to COVID-19

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University is cancelling Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Cincinnati due to two current cases of COVID-19 within the program, KPRC 2 has learned.

The game was originally scheduled to be a home contest for 11 a.m. Saturday against Cincinnati. Athletic Director Kevin Granger informed KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy that the men’s basketball schedule will be paused until the Tigers’ next game, which is December 29 on the road at Texas Christian University.

So far this season, TSU has played their customary tough non-conference schedule, with a current record of 2-7 but with a big win over Florida, which at the time of their game was ranked 20th in the country.

