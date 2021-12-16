Houston area’s best and brightest football stars make it official which colleges they’ll play at

Early National Signing Day - the day many top high school athletes decide officially where they will be playing at the next level. KPRC 2's Randy McIlvoy summarizes where Houston's future superstars are headed next.

National Signing Day should be set aside as a national holiday. Although it’s now a year-around business today and the first Wednesday in February are when College football programs are built or in some cases take a step back.

The early signing day which began bright and early Wednesday morning was big across the Houston area and for all of the regional favorites.

We stopped at North Shore High School where defensive tackle Kris Ross and edge rusher Jacoby Brass signed their letters of intent. Ross is heading to Texas while brass will continue his football career at Houston Baptist. Both play in the 6A Division one state championship on Saturday. If you’re wondering where North Shore star cornerback Denver Harris is headed, the five-star recruit said today he’ll make that announcement after North Shore’s game on Saturday.

Atascocita’s 5-star Offensive lineman Kam Dewberry announced his choice of Texas A&M while others like Clear Springs’ standout receiver Noah Thomas did the same.

Overall, Texas A&M was a big winner across Houston and nationally where the Aggies have earned the honor of having the top rated recruiting class in place, a class that also includes Bridgeland star quarterback Conner Weigman.

The University of Houston, fresh off their trip to the AAC Championship, also had a great day including landing Klein Cain 4-Star receiver Matthew Golden. Head Coach Dana Holgorsen said on a zoom call that he could add up to 22 more players between now and the next signing day in February.

Watch the video above for a wrap-up of Wednesday’s signing day news across the Houston area from KPRC-2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy.