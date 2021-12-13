Top-rated QB Quinn Ewers transferring to Texas, according to multiple reports

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen on the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It appears top-rated quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers is headed to the University of Texas, according to multiple reports.

Shortly after the reports came out, first from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel and then confirmed by others including The Athletic and also 24/7 Sports, Ewers tweeted a picture of him in a Texas uniform with the text “Hey Alexa play ‘Take Me to Texas’ by @GeorgeStrait #Hookem.”

Rated in 2021 as not only the number-1 quarterback in the country, but also as the top overall player regardless of position by recruiting sites Rivals and 24/7 Sports, Ewers had enough graduation credits to skip his senior season at powerhouse Southlake Carroll High School to be part of the 2021 recruiting class when college football adopted a new rule where players could profit off their name and likeness with endorsement deals. Ewers flipped his commitment from Texas to Ohio State during this time and it has been reported that he has over a million dollars in endorsement deals.

On the field, Ewers played two snaps for Ohio State this year and then entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

This is a boost for a Texas football program that struggled mightily to a 5-7 record in Steve Sarkisian’s first season as head coach.