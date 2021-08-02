BREAKING: Quinn Ewers to skip Senior Season

Late last week it was rumored that Southlake Carroll QB, and #1 player in the country, Quinn Ewers would skip his senior season and enroll at Ohio State. Today those rumors look to be confirmed. According to multiple outlets Ewers, who has enough credits to graduate early, and will enroll at Ohio State and potentially comptete for the starting quarterback position.

BREAKING: Quinn Ewers will forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early at Ohio State.



Ewers was ranked as the #1 Player in the Class of 2022. pic.twitter.com/TZ9xz74Ibv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 2, 2021

Ewers is the number 1 player in the country according to 247 Sports and lead Southlake Carroll to the state championship game last season, falling short to Austin Westlake. There's not doubt that this decision was impacted by the recent news of Name, Image and Likeness from the NCAA.

Currently the UIL is still digesting the Name, Image and Likeness rules. But this decision will send shock waves through the Texas high school sports and NCAA landscape. Say tuned.