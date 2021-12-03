KPRC 2 INSIDER EXTRA: Keys to a UH win with KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy and longtime Coogs reporter Joseph Duarte

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy talks keys to the game with longtime UH reporter Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

University of Houston’s conference championship matchup with one of the best teams in the country, No. 4 Cincinnati, is only a day away. The Cougars are currently on an 11-game winning streak. In their last three games, UH is outscoring its opponents 113-38.

What will be the keys to the game and a possible upset by the No. 21 Cougars?

In the video below exclusively for Insiders, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy went 1-on-1 with longtime UH beat reporter Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle to discuss.