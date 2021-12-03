73º

KPRC 2 INSIDER EXTRA: Keys to a UH win with KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy and longtime Coogs reporter Joseph Duarte

University of Houston’s conference championship matchup with one of the best teams in the country, No. 4 Cincinnati, is only a day away. The Cougars are currently on an 11-game winning streak. In their last three games, UH is outscoring its opponents 113-38.

What will be the keys to the game and a possible upset by the No. 21 Cougars?

In the video below exclusively for Insiders, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy went 1-on-1 with longtime UH beat reporter Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle to discuss.

