KPRC 2 Insider Extra: KPRC 2 Randy McIlvoy goes 1-on-1 with UH head coach Dana Holgorsen a day before the 2021 AAC Championship game.

University of Houston’s conference championship matchup with one of the best teams in the country, No. 4 Cincinnati, is only a day away. The Cougars are currently on an 11-game winning streak. In their last three games, UH is outscoring its opponents 113-38.

In the video below exclusively for Insiders, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy went 1-on-1 with UH football head coach Dana Holgorsen a day away from the big game.