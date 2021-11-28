Astros adding reliever Hector Neris, according to multiple reports

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Hector Neris reacts after winning a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

According to multiple reports, the Houston Astros will be signing relief pitcher Hector Neris from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Originally reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury and since confirmed by multiple others, including The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the reported deal is for two seasons.

Neris’ entire eight-year big-league career has been spent with the Phillies. This season, the 32-year-old’s 74 games pitched ranked tied for fifth in all of Major League Baseball and third in the National League. In those games, and in his 74.1 innings, he fashioned a 4-7 record with 12 saves, a 3.63 ERA, with 55 hits allowed, 98 strikeouts, and 32 walks. The righthander has 84 career saves, including seasons of 28 saves in 2019 and 26 saves in 2017. Overall, in his career, Neris has struck out 520 over 407.2 innings.

If the signing becomes official, Neris would help fill a void from the reported pending departure of righthander Kendall Graveman.