Kendall Graveman leaving Astros to sign with White Sox, according to multiple reports

According to both MLB Network and ESPN, Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman will be signing with the Chicago White Sox.

The righthander had been acquired by the Astros near the trade deadline this past season as the team was looking to shore up its bullpen. For the regular season, combining both his stints with the Seattle Mariners and the Astros, Graveman finished 2021 with a 5-1 record and 10 saves with a 1.77 ERA in 53 games. In the postseason, he was 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in nine games for the Astros.

The 30-year-old has pitched in seven big-league seasons with the Blue Jays, Athletics, Mariners, and Astros.