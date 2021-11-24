62º

Local Sports

Kendall Graveman leaving Astros to sign with White Sox, according to multiple reports

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

According to both MLB Network and ESPN, Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman will be signing with the Chicago White Sox.

The righthander had been acquired by the Astros near the trade deadline this past season as the team was looking to shore up its bullpen. For the regular season, combining both his stints with the Seattle Mariners and the Astros, Graveman finished 2021 with a 5-1 record and 10 saves with a 1.77 ERA in 53 games. In the postseason, he was 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in nine games for the Astros.

The 30-year-old has pitched in seven big-league seasons with the Blue Jays, Athletics, Mariners, and Astros.

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

