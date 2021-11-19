KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Bridgeland’s Brooke Adams

Congratulations to Brooke Adams of Bridgeland High School for being the KPRC 2's latest UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

KPRC 2 Sports would like to congratulate Bridgeland’s senior setter Brooke Adams, as she is our KPRC2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

Adams was nominated by her coach, Verena Khalil. She helped Bridgeland earn a historic win over The Woodlands and advance to state.

“Brooke Adams is a competitor,” Khalil said. “She is the one that we can count on to go after it, to get the points for our team, to expect her teammates to get points, and support them the whole way. "

“We have a few underclassmen and when they get nervous in games, I tell them just to calm down, play volleyball, play how you are,” said Adams of her leadership style. “And when they do, we play as a team.”